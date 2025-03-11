‘India will make indigenous cargo aircraft’

New Delhi : The government is in the process of setting a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for making regional transport aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday as he asserted that necessary policies are in place for India to manufacture planes and its components.

Replying to questions in the Rajya Sabha, the minister highlighted the steps taken by the government to promote aircraft component manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities, including having a uniform IGST rate. India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers have placed orders for more than 1,500 planes as they expand their fleets to meet rising air traffic demand. “We have changed the thought process that we have when it comes to manufacturing of aircraft.