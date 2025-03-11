Live
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
- Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024
Just In
‘India will make indigenous cargo aircraft’
The government is in the process of setting a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for making regional transport aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday as he asserted that necessary policies are in place for India to manufacture planes and its components.
New Delhi : The government is in the process of setting a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for making regional transport aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday as he asserted that necessary policies are in place for India to manufacture planes and its components.
Replying to questions in the Rajya Sabha, the minister highlighted the steps taken by the government to promote aircraft component manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities, including having a uniform IGST rate. India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers have placed orders for more than 1,500 planes as they expand their fleets to meet rising air traffic demand. “We have changed the thought process that we have when it comes to manufacturing of aircraft.