Indian airlines plan 58 flights to meet gulf crisis demand

The government on Tuesday said airlines have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules and plan to operate 58 flights on March 4 amid the Middle East crisis.

“Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

“A total of 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers on Wednesday. In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated nine flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. “Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations,” it said.

The escalating crisis in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly impacted flight operations as some airspaces are closed in the region.

“Till date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation,” the ministry said, adding it is closely monitoring the situation.