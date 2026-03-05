Assembly poll an ‘oceanic emotion’ to me, says Vijay

Thanjavur: The upcoming Assembly election to Tamil Nadu is not an ordinary election as it appeared for others, but an “oceanic emotion” for him, actor-politician Vijay said on Wednesday.

Addressing a party functionaries’ meet here, the TVK chief appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to give him a chance in the coming elections. “It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion,” Vijay said about the Assembly polls, likely in April.

The TVK’s election symbol “whistle” should resonate in every house and in every polling booth across Tamil Nadu and ensure a resounding victory for the party, he said addressing, adding “Delhi team cannot defeat Tamil Nadu team even in cricket” and highlighted IPL franchise CSK’s ‘whistle podu’ slogan. He lashed out at the ruling DMK, yet again branding it as “theeya sakthi,” (evil force), saying even children have started saying so.