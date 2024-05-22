  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone

Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
x
Highlights

Becomes 5th largest in market capitalisation in the world; Capital market gained $1 trillion in just 6 months from $4-trn mark in last Nov supported by encouraging run-up in mid-& small-cap stocks

Mumbai: For the first time, BSE-listed companies’ total market capitalisation (mcap) crossed the $5-trillion mark on May 21, following a run-up in midcap and small-cap stocks. However, the mcap declined to $4.97 trillion as the BSE Sensex eased 52.63 points or 0.07 per cent to 73,953.31 points. In the last five months, BSE’s market cap has increased by $633 billion. At the beginning of this year, the total market cap of BSE was $4.14 trillion.

The Indian market has been bullish for some time now. BSE benchmark Sensex is trading just below 1.5 per cent from the all-time high. While BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading at an all-time high. Since the beginning of 2024, Sensex has given returns of only 2.3 per cent, but BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices have given returns of 16 and 11 per cent respectively.

BSE has reached $4 trillion to $5 trillion in just six months. BSE touched the $4 trillion for the first time in November 2023.

The Indian stock market ranks fifth in market capitalisation in the world with $5 trillion. America is in first place with a market capitalisation of $55 trillion, China is in second place with a market capitalisation of $9.4 trillion, Japan is in third place with a market capitalisation of $6.4 trillion and Hong Kong’s stock market is in fourth place in the world with a market capitalisation of $5.4 trillion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X