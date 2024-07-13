Live
- Radhika Merchant Dazzles in Pink Lehenga and Joins Baraat Dance with Mukesh Ambani
- As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms
- Two persons shot dead in marriage hall in Patna
- Ramesh Sippy shares how the Emergency impacted the shows of ‘Sholay’, its collections
- Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Wedding Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding
- WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi
- Radhika Merchant’s Vidai Look: A Vision in Sindoori Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga
- Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Redeem Themselves with Stunning Lehengas
- Develop these Essential leadership skills
- No takers for general Engg courses?
Just In
Indian capital mkt at all-time peak
New Delhi: The India equity capital markets (ECM) hit a record high and raised $29.5 billion in the first half this year, up 144.9 per cent compared...
New Delhi: The India equity capital markets (ECM) hit a record high and raised $29.5 billion in the first half this year, up 144.9 per cent compared to a year ago, a report said, as follow-on public offers (FPOs) saw stupendous growth. Initial public offerings (IPO) from Indian companies raised $4.4 billion, up 97.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the number of IPOs jumped 70.6 per cent year-on-year, according to data shared by LSEG Deals Intelligence.
“Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 85 per cent of India’s overall ECM proceeds, raised $25.1 billion, up 155.7 per cent from a year ago, while the number of follow-on offerings grew 56.4 per cent year-on-year,” the report mentioned.
ECM issuance from India’s industrial sector accounted for the majority of the nation’s ECM activity with a 21.4 per cent market share worth $6.3 billion in proceeds, a 96.2 per cent increase from a year ago.