Indian medtech startup rings bell in NY, celebrates Nasdaq debut

Hyderabad: In a defining leap for Indian medical technology on the global stage, SS Innovations International, the creators of the indigenous SSI Mantra surgical robotic system — rang the opening bell on Wednesday at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City. The company’s shares are listed under the ticker symbol ‘SSII’.

The ceremony was led by Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SS Innovations International, joined by members of the company’s management team, Board of Directors, key advisors, and special guests. This milestone marks a proud moment for India, underscoring the nation’s growing leadership in advanced medical technologies and heralding a new era of innovation and international recognition for Indian-origin healthcare solutions.

SS Innovations International has made remarkable progress with its clinically validated and patented SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System, which has been installed in 80 hospitals across 75 locations in India. The company has also expanded its presence internationally to countries including Nepal, Ecuador, Guatemala, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Colombia and Ukraine. With over 4,000 successful robotic surgeries completed across more than 100 surgical procedures, the SSI Mantra is transforming access to advanced robotic surgery by offering a cost-effective solution to a broader patient population.