Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Reports Huge Profit, Announces Dividend

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a big government-owned oil company, made a large profit in the last three months of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q4). The profit was ₹7,264.85 crore, which is 50% more than last year. This happened because IOC sold oil products at higher prices after buying crude oil at lower costs. But, IOC also had some losses when selling LPG (liquid petroleum gas).

IOC announced a ₹3 dividend for each share. This is good for investors. The company's revenue was slightly less than last year, at ₹2.17 lakh crore, but the profit still grew.

IOC’s profit from refining oil was a little lower than last year. But, IOC’s sales grew in Q4 and throughout the whole year of 2024-2025. IOC sold more than 100 million tonnes of oil for the first time.

Why Are Investors Happy?

Experts say IOC shares are a good investment because the company pays a high dividend, meaning investors get part of the profits.

Indian Oil is also working on being more eco-friendly. They plan to have “Net Zero” emissions by 2046 and are working on renewable energy projects.

Looking Ahead

Experts believe IOC's stock will grow in the future because the company is strong in the market and is focusing on green energy. They also think the high dividend will keep attracting investors.

In short, even with some challenges like lower refining profits, IOC’s big profit growth, high dividend payout, and eco-friendly plans make it a good choice for long-term investment.