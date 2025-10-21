Live
- Kerala HC seeks probe into larger conspiracy in Sabarimala gold theft case
- Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
- Google’s October 2025 Update Brings Smarter Wallet, Enhanced Security and Play Store Upgrades
- Pant to lead India 'A' in four-day matches against South Africa 'A"
- Zubeen Garg death case: Assam SIT to meet Singapore Police for details of singer's last moments
- Police Commemoration Day: Telangana Police Tribute & CM Revanth Reddy Honors Martyrs
- AIADMK's Udayakumar flays Stalin govt over losing Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh
- AWS Outage Today: Major Websites Down, Services Restored
- Actor Varun Tej shares pics of his son Vaayuv Tej's first Deepavali
- Nagaland University researchers find plant compound to treat diabetic wound, foot ulcers
Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
Highlights
Indian stock markets (BSE & NSE) will hold a special Muhurat trading session today, October 21, 2025, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm for Diwali. US markets open normally.
Today, October 21, 2025, the Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) have a special one-hour Muhurat trading session for Diwali.
Timing: 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm
Pre-open session: 1:30 pm
Purpose: This is an auspicious trading session held every Diwali.
US Stock Market:
The US market is open today.
It had been closed on Monday but opened higher today.
There are no holidays for the US market today.
Next Story