Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session

Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
Highlights

Indian stock markets (BSE & NSE) will hold a special Muhurat trading session today, October 21, 2025, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm for Diwali. US markets open normally.

Today, October 21, 2025, the Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) have a special one-hour Muhurat trading session for Diwali.

Timing: 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm

Pre-open session: 1:30 pm

Purpose: This is an auspicious trading session held every Diwali.

US Stock Market:

The US market is open today.

It had been closed on Monday but opened higher today.

There are no holidays for the US market today.

