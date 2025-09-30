  • Menu
Indian Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall on September 30

Indian Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall on September 30
Indian Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall on September 30

Highlights

The Indian stock market fell for the eighth straight day on September 30. Sensex closed at 80,268 and Nifty50 at 24,611. Major gainers were Adani Ports and UltraTech, while InterGlobe Aviation and ITC were top losers.

The Indian stock market fell for the eighth day in a row. Big companies like Reliance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, L&T, Titan, and Trent lost value. The SENSEX closed at 80,268 (down 97 points) and NIFTY50 at 24,611 (down 24 points).

In the NIFTY50, top gainers were Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Hindalco. The top loser was InterGlobe Aviation, along with ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra.

The NIFTY Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were mixed. NALCO, Ola Electric, Bank of India, and Hero MotoCorp rose the most. KPIT Tech, Inventurus Knowledge, and Wockhardt fell the most. The market lost early gains due to futures and options expiry.

