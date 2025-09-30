Live
- Atmanirbharata is about building supply chains that can withstand global shocks: Piyush Goyal
- SEBI imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty on Swan Corp executive for insider trading violations
- Koratala Shiva in talks to direct Balakrishna!
- Vishnu Vishal’s investigative thriller ‘Aaryan’ teaser gets released
- Leaders of Europe, Middle East welcome Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza
- Kajal Aggarwal blends simplicity with sophistication
- Akshaye Khanna’s striking look as Shukracharya from ‘Mahakali’ unveiled
- ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ feels like my debut in the family entertainer space: Janhvi Kapoor
- They Call Him OG Day 6 Box Office Collection
- ‘Vayyari Vayyari’ from ‘Pre Wedding Show’ grabs attention
Indian Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall on September 30
Highlights
The Indian stock market fell for the eighth straight day on September 30. Sensex closed at 80,268 and Nifty50 at 24,611. Major gainers were Adani Ports and UltraTech, while InterGlobe Aviation and ITC were top losers.
The Indian stock market fell for the eighth day in a row. Big companies like Reliance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, L&T, Titan, and Trent lost value. The SENSEX closed at 80,268 (down 97 points) and NIFTY50 at 24,611 (down 24 points).
In the NIFTY50, top gainers were Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Hindalco. The top loser was InterGlobe Aviation, along with ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra.
The NIFTY Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were mixed. NALCO, Ola Electric, Bank of India, and Hero MotoCorp rose the most. KPIT Tech, Inventurus Knowledge, and Wockhardt fell the most. The market lost early gains due to futures and options expiry.
Next Story