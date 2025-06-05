  • Menu
Indian Stock Markets End Higher; All Eyes on RBI Rate Decision

Highlights

Indian stock markets closed in the green after a volatile session, with the Nifty ending at 24,750.90. Realty and pharma sectors performed well, while banking and auto lagged. Investors now await the RBI's upcoming policy decision.

Indian stock indices ended the day in the green after a volatile session. The Nifty index recovered early losses and closed at 24,750.90, though profit-taking in the second half of the session reduced gains.

Some sectors, such as real estate and pharma, have done well, while auto and banking stocks were trading in red. The broader market (smaller companies) did better, with gains between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Now, all attention is on the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Investors are hoping for a 25 basis point rate cut, particularly sectors that benefit from lower interest rates, like banking, auto, and realty, are showing strong performance. However, the RBI’s comments about the future will be important, especially with mixed global signals.

