India's energy requirement set to double by end of this decade: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: India's energy requirement is set to double just by the end of this decade, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Saturday.
Speaking at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Ambani, who is also the President of the university, said that energy transition has become the most critical factor in ensuring India's transformation into a global leader in green, sustainable and inclusive development. "And PDEU is at the forefront of education and research in this area."
"PDEU has launched four landmark initiatives to train its students in cutting-edge energy technologies that will make the world a greener and better place for future generations. One, a 45 MW Solar PV production line to train students in solar energy production; two, a Smart Hybrid Micro-Grid System to teach students the technique of energy storage; three, an Apple Lab for cutting-edge technology exploration and skill development; and four, a multi-game Sports Arena to produce high-quality sporting talent," he added.
"With both humility and pride, I would like to inform that Reliance Foundation has already paid over Rs 130 crore out of a total commitment of Rs 150 crore to build world-class infrastructure and transform PDEU," Ambani said.
"PDEU is much more than an energy university… It is a crucible where the vision of a clean, green, and sustainable tomorrow is being turned into reality," he said.
"In the next 25 years, India will witness an unprecedented explosion of economic growth. From a $3.5 trillion economy today, it will become a 40 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.
"And to fuel this growth, the country will need enormous amounts of energy – Clean, Green Energy that won’t choke Mother Nature for the sake of human progress," Ambani added.