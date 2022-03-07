India's exports of agricultural & processed food products registered a growth of more than 23% in Apr–Jan 2021-22

India's exports of agricultural and processed food products have registered growth of more than 23 per cent in the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year. The export of products rose from USD 15,974 million in April to January 2020-21 to USD 19,709 million during the same months of the current fiscal year.

The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said, the export of rice garnered USD 7,696 million during April to January 2021-22, growing 13 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21. The Ministry said, the export of wheat recorded a huge surge of USD 1,742 million during April to January 2021-22, growing 387 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21. Other cereals registered a growth of 66 per cent by fetching USD 869 million during April to January 2021-22 over the corresponding period in 2020-21, when it touched USD 527 million.

Chairman of APEDA Dr M Angamuthu said, the significant rise in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government's commitment to increase farmers' income by giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country.