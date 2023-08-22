  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

India’s foreign trade above $800bn amid global headwinds

India’s foreign trade above $800bn amid global headwinds
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A healthy growth in India’s services segments has helped the country’s total exports and imports of goods and services to cross the $800...

New Delhi: A healthy growth in India’s services segments has helped the country’s total exports and imports of goods and services to cross the $800 billion mark during the first half of 2023, despite a slowdown in global demand, think tank GTRI said in a report on Monday.

According to the analysis of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), exports of goods and services rose by 1.5 per cent to $385.4 billion during January-June this year, as against $379.5 billion in January-June 2022. Imports, however, dipped by 5.9 per cent to $415.5 billion during the six months of this year, as against $441.7 billion in January-June 2022.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X