Live
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Not scared even if PM converts the entire Parliament building into jail: Mamata Banerjee
- The Board of intermediate secretary, special officer Shruti Ojha helds a review meeting on drinking water
- Spotify Brings AI Personalized Playlists with Text Prompts
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Auto, real-estate stocks lead broad-based rally in markets
- Odisha: Three dead, several injured in separate road accidents
- 6-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Agra
- 'Not joining any party or contesting elections', Sanjay Dutt puts rumours to rest
- Constituency Watch: Eyeing fifth straight win from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi faces Lingayat seer
Just In
India’s fuel demand scales record high in 2023-24
India's consumption of petroleum products such as diesel, petrol, LPG and bitumen went up by 5 per cent to touch a record level of 233.276 million tons during the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
New Delhi : India's consumption of petroleum products such as diesel, petrol, LPG and bitumen went up by 5 per cent to touch a record level of 233.276 million tons during the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The consumption of petroleum goods in 2022-2023 stood at 223.021 million tons.
Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks, buses and the agriculture sector increased by 4.4 per cent in 2023-24 compared to the previous financial year, reflecting the higher level of economic activity in the country.
The demand for petrol rose by 6.4 per cent during the year with the sales of cars and two-wheelers going up during the year.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 9.9 per cent for the fiscal year as the government undertook big infrastructure projects to spur growth in the economy. Naphtha which is used for making fertilisers also registered a higher growth in sales during the year.
However, for the month of the path the total consumption of petroleum products totalled 21.09 million metric which was lower than the 21.22 million tons consumed in the previous year.