India's GDP growth will surpass Survey's forecast: CII

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2023-2024 is positive about the India growth story, and India's GDP growth for FY25 will surpass the forecast and has the potential to reach 8 per cent, Sanjiv Puri, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said on Monday.



The Economic Survey, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, projects India’s GDP growth rate at 6.5 to 7 per cent for 2024-25 as it sees the economy on a strong wicket. According to Puri, the GDP growth for FY25, which is imminently achievable, is driven by excellent macro-financial management, and a facilitative policy environment which includes a thrust on capex and inflation control.



“CII is confident that, going forward, the Indian economy has the potential to achieve 7 per cent plus growth backed by a consensus between the Centre, states, and the private sector on the reform agenda,” he said in a statement.