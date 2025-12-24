India’s primary markets scale fresh peaks, firms raise Rs 1.76L cr via 103 IPOs in 2025

New Delhi: The IPO market, which scaled a record high in 2025 with companies raising an unprecedented Rs 1.76 lakh crore, driven by abundant domestic liquidity, resilient investor confidence and supportive macroeconomic factors, is expected to carry that momentum into the New Year. This exceptional year not only reflected issuers' confidence but also highlighted investors' eagerness to chase listing-day gains and back companies with strong long-term growth potential.

A major highlight of the year was the resurgence of startup listings with as many as 18 startups, including Lenskart, Groww, Meesho and PhysicsWallah, going public and collectively raising over Rs 41,000 crore. In 2024, startups raised Rs 29,000 crore from the primary market. This rebound signals a reset in valuation expectations and business models after a period of caution.

At the same time, Offer for Sale (OFS) continued to dominate fundraising activity, accounting for about 60 per cent of total capital raised in 2025.