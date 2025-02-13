Indiawood 2025 expo from Mar 6

Hyderabad: Indiawood 2025, one of Asia’s largest trade fairs for woodworking and furniture manufacturing, will be held from March 6-9, 2025, at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. Marking its 25th anniversary, this milestone edition underscores India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub. Over the past two and a half dcades, Indiawood

has played a key role in advancing the industry through innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration.