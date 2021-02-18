Industrial growth: Warangal awaits a giant leap

Warangal: Warangal's wait for one giant leap towards industrial development has remained a mirage over the decades, despite announcement of a slew of proposals by the State Government to propel the economic growth of the region that still basks in the glory of Kakatiyas.

Warangal, which had a major industry like Azam Jahi Mills (now defunct) that used to provide livelihood to nearly 10,000 people way back in the mid-1930s, never prospered into an industrial hub. Despite having abundant mineral resources like coal, granite, laterite, dolomite, iron ore and quartz, Warangal is suffering from several obstacles. This apart, the region which embellishes sculptural and cultural splendour of

Kakatiya and Jainism has a huge scope for developing tourism sector here.

The region's economy is predominantly based on agriculture, its ancillary service sector and small scale industries (SSIs). The Warangal urban district has1,366 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) established with an Investment of Rs 391.66 crore and providing direct employment to 5,853

people. The breakup is as follows: 138 agro units, 102 food-processing units, 204 mineral-based, 108plastic-based, 12 paper-based, 16 textile units, 265 wood-based and 521general engineering-based industrial units.

When it comes to the large and medium enterprises, the urban district has just five industries with an investment of Rs 145.37 crore, providing direct employment to nearly 427 people. These industries' line of activity is rice brawn oil, cotton seed oil, dairy products and solar power.

The district industrial clusters: Rampur, Madikonda: Common facilities for granite cutting and polishing; Enumamula: Cold storages and Tanneries; Warangal city: Durries. The region has vast industrial potential if focused on spices, granites, seed processing, and cotton seed oilstone crushers. There is also scope for industry related infrastructure like cold storages and godowns. As far as the infrastructure is concerned, the TSIIC has notified nearly614 acres for industries. Warangal industrial park (IP) 25 acres; KAN

Warangal 18 acres; IDA Rampur 189 acres; IP Madikonda 175 acres; IT-SEZMadikonda-45 acres and Textile Park Madikonda-161 acres.

IT Park development

This apart, TSIIC also identified 85 acres at Bheemaram for IT Park. It may not be on the expected lines, but Warangal made major strides in the IT industry. Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions provider, has started its operations from the IT Incubation Centre established by the TSIIC in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Madikonda in January 2017.

Cyient, which now has a 60,000 sft built-up area in the SEZ employs 200 engineers. The company is likely to hire another 600 in phased manner with most of the talent being sourced locally. Giving more fillip to the industry, the other IT major, Tech Mahindra, has also come forward to open its facility. This apart, the Quadrant Resource, a product design and development company, has also decided to set up its facility in the SEZ.

Textile park

Touted as fibre-to-fabric (end-to-end) facility, the mega textile park, estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 1,552 crore, is much bigger than the Azam Jahi Mills. The TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC)acquired 1,200 acres spread across Sangem and Geesugonda Mandals for the park.

It's been more than three years since the foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, however, the much-hyped textile cluster, which targeted to generate direct and indirect employment for more than 10,000 people, has yet to bear fruit.

Speaking to Bizz Buzz, a top TSIIC official said: "Work on internal roads and power lines is completed. Efforts are on to ensure drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha. A dedicated pipeline will be laid from Chalivagu to address the needs of industrial needs." Citing reasons for the delay in the progress to coronavirus pandemic, he said that the Korean Textile major Youngone Corporation has already set up its office in Hyderabad. The Youngone Corporation, which proposes to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up manufacturing units of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits and other apparel used in trekking was allotted 290 acres. Ganesha Ecopet Private Limited, manufacturer of polyester staple fibre, has been allotted 50 acres and is likely to invest Rs 500 crore, the official said.

On the funds front, the State Government has no mention about the mega textile park last year. Although the State has been urging the Centre to include textile park in the Union budget allocations, there was no response. "It's all pomp without any substance, DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy, referring to the projects lined up by the TRS Government. The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is still in its nascent stage, but the government promised to set up a mini textile park in Kodakandla, last week," he said.