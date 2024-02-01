Industry hails govt push for 'green growth', sustainable mobility

New Delhi: The industry on Thursday hailed the government's push towards ‘green growth' with a new scheme of bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry that will foster sustainable mobility.

Government said that such steps will provide environment-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio-plastics, bio-pharmaceuticals and bio-agri-inputs.

“This scheme will also help in transforming today’s consumptive manufacturing paradigm to the one based on regenerative principles,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Interim Budget.

The industry players have hailed the government’s move towards green growth and sustainability.

“The emphasis on green energy, announcement of rooftop solarisation and the fostering of the EV ecosystem underline the government’s priority on sustainability,” said Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO, India Global, KPMG in India.

Mayank Bindal, Founder and CEO, Snap E Cabs (EV Cabs), said the announcement of a new scheme for bio-manufacturing “underscores the government's dedication to promoting green growth and environmental stewardship”.

Finance Minister also said that greater adoption of e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged through payment security mechanisms.

“The government’s continued focus on the EV ecosystem is indeed a pragmatic step forward and will continue to help India succeed in achieving its long-term decarbonisation objectives. This is an exciting time for the country's green industrial and economic transition,” said Manoj Nair, Head of India GDC, Fujitsu India.

In order to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070, there has been an emphasis on a green economy with focus on expansion of solar energy, bio fuels and charging infrastructure which will raise the need for green skills, added Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.