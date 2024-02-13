Live
- Punjab farmer turns exporter of ready-to-cook millets to Australia under Centre's start-up scheme
- First repo rate cut by RBI expected only in 3QFY25, say analysts
- Maha CM inaugurates ShilPhata flyover, to decongest Panvel-bound traffic in Thane
- US stocks tumble on inflation data
- PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
- Madras HC to pass orders on PIL questioning F4 night street race on Friday
- Bengal districts rocked by protests against Sandeshkhali violence
- IAF trainer jet crashes in Bengal, no casualty or damage to property
- Former Bihar MP surrenders in court over land grab case
- UWW lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India
Just In
Info Edge logs profit backed by non-recruitment biz verticals in Q3 FY24
Info Edge India Limited, the parent company of Naukri.com, on Tuesday reported 7.2 per cent growth in its revenue from operations at Rs 595.4 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 as compared to Rs 555.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
New Delhi : Info Edge India Limited, the parent company of Naukri.com, on Tuesday reported 7.2 per cent growth in its revenue from operations at Rs 595.4 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 as compared to Rs 555.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company registered a growth of 7 per cent in its operating profit which stood at Rs 218.7 crore in Q3 FY24, as compared to a profit of Rs 204.4 crore in Q3 FY23.
Non-recruitment business verticals namely 99acres.com (the real estate vertical), Jeevansathi.com (the matrimony business), and Shiksha.com (the education business) of Info Edge delivered revenue growth of 21.8 per cent, 23 per cent and 23.3 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.
“Efficient execution in the 99acres and Jeevansathi businesses spurred top-line growth and helped reduce burn during the quarter. While the non-IT hiring sector remained robust, the continued slowdown in IT hiring impacted Naukri's growth,” said Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO.
Despite the ongoing sluggishness in the IT sector hiring, the revenues from the recruitment business grew 3.1 per cent (year-on-year).
“Our operating cash in Q3FY24 has grown by 12.7 per cent year-on-year, culminating in a quarter-end cash balance of Rs 3,724 crore,” said Chintan Thakkar, Director and CFO.