Infosys Books Chartered Flight To Bring Back Stranded Employees, Families Stranded in USA

While the Indian government flew back hundreds of Indians stranded abroad under the Vande Bharat mission, there were scores of them still stuck there. In a heartening development, Infosys decided to fly back about 200 employees along with their families from the United States of America. These Infosys employees were stranded in the US either because of visa issues or due to COVID-19 lockdown. The 200 passengers were transported to Bengaluru in a chartered flight.

Sanjeev Bode, Infosys executive posted on LinkedIn saying this was the first time the company had chartered a flight to bring back its employees stranded in the US.

Infy staff members were a relieved lot after going through months of ordeal during which time their families too had been put to hardships.

Infosys co-founds Nandan Nilekani took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his employees with the caption "Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work!"

Have a look...

Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work! https://t.co/x6VRZxojLi — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) July 6, 2020

India's ban on international flight continues till the end of this month.

All emergency expatriation should happen through chartered flights or special flights commissioned by the Indian government. Only cargo flights and DGCA approved planes are operational right now.

However, domestic flights have resumed operations which begun after a gap of two months on May 25.