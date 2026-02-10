Innovation must be done with privacy, security of customers’ data in mind: SIAM President

New Delhi: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra on Tuesday said that innovation in the automotive industry must be done within the boundaries of privacy and security for the customers’ data.

In electric vehicles – and even in the traditional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles – a lot of data flows from the customer to multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem.

“These may be the video feed coming from your dashcam, phone numbers that you are connected within your infotainment system. There's so much information that the customer is exposed and we as professionals care for the privacy,” he said at an event here.

Chandra, who is also the CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said at an OEM level, “we should be very sensitive to the privacy and security and there should be some clear principles”.

“The first principle is that you must make the customer aware and take the consent of what data is being used and what is going to be used in what manner. The second aspect is that we should classify the data,” he said.

Third is very important aspect of how you handle the data, which means that which information is needed to be kept for a longer time and which needed to be terminated fast.

According to Chandra, implementation of these principles can happen only when “you design your systems for privacy, when you design your systems for security and what I mean by that is how you classify (the data).”

