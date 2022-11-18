Investors bet big on Vijayawada highway 

Hyderabad: If you are planning on investing in real estate, but have this thought running, "I am really interested in buying a property as it is a secured form of investing my savings, but not sure which part of Hyderabad to invest in." Then, the answer would be, the sprawling National Highway 65 which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is the right option.

This corridor has been evolving steadily and is a testimonial for infrastructure development in the eastern part of Hyderabad. Starting from LB Nagar, this corridor stretches itself into other regions like Hayathnagar, Choutuppal and Suryapet, connecting the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Central government has announced that Vijayawada Highway will soon be expanded into a six-lane road and the work will soon be initiated. Proximity to a six-lane highway would mean an overall increase in the valuation of property.

The Telangana government is now implementing schemes to accelerate the development in this region. MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur (a village on the NH 65) is now in the path of development and many companies have already started building their respective sites. Telangana Minister for IT and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao has said that a skill development centre aimed at empowering the human resources of this area will commence its operations from December of this year.

Telangana government's Growth in Dispersion (GRID) Policy will be rolled out soon and the region will see a never before development with 35,000 new jobs being created as a part of this initiative. Also, large multinational corporations are showing keen interest in setting up their new campuses here. The LB Nagar - Hayathnagar stretch is now on par with Hitec City-Kokapet corridor. Be it infrastructure, power supply or drinking water, NH65 corridor is all geared up for hosting some of the best companies in IT, healthcare and automobile. Asia's largest Film Studio "Ramoji Film City" is located on this highway, thus adding more value to the growth of this corridor.

After the formation of Telangana, the Return on Investment across this region has been very good and is on par with other parts of the city. An individual aspiring to build his or her dream home in and around the Vijayawada highway would have easy access to such places. The environment in this region is worth mentioning. Surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes, this region connects with nature.

Srinivas (resident of Hayathnagar) while speaking to us said that "I have been here for the past two decades. Along with me, few other residents of our area have invested in Hyderabad -Vijayawada Highway. We see good appreciation of the property value, from the time we have invested. If anyone is interested in investing in land, Hyderabad- Vijayawada corridor is the perfect match."

Hence, Hyderabad Vijayawada corridor is indeed a great place to invest your money. Apart from this, many companies are eyeing this region as a part of their expansion plans. Better connectivity along with a great environment, makes the eastern part of Hyderabad a good place for investment.

Few of the major real estate brands have seen the growth opportunity and have initiated some big projects along this corridor to help individuals who are interested in buying land. Telangana government is giving special attention to this eastern region and is committed towards the upliftment of all the villages along Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway. By the end of this decade, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada corridor of NH65 (especially areas in the 30km range of RFC) may become like the Gachibowli ORR circuit. People buying plots in this region will get a very good return on investment in the coming future.