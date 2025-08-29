Investors lose Rs 9.69L-cr wealth in 2 days

Equity investors became poorer by Rs9.69 lakh crore in two days of sharp fall in the stock markets, where the benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,555 points. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms declined Rs4.28 lakh cr on Thursday alone. In last two sessions, the mcap fell by Rs9,69,740.79 crore to Rs4,45,17,222.66 crore ($5.08 trn).