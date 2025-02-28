iQoo to launch Neo 10R on March 11

Hyderabad: iQoo, a smartphone brand, is set to launch its new model iQoo Neo 10R on March 11. Designed for young users, mobile gamers, and tech enthusiasts, it offers powerful performance, ultra-smooth gaming, long-lasting battery life, and an immersive display experience, keeping up with their fast-paced lifestyle.

At its core, the model is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on advanced 4nm TSMC process technology, delivering high efficiency and fast performance. With an AnTuTu score of 1.7 Mn, it stands as the most powerful device in its segment. Built for gaming enthusiasts, the new model delivers a stable 90FPS gaming experience for up to 5 hours.

It is equipped with a 6043mm² vapor cooling chamber for efficient heat dissipation and an industry-leading 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate, ensuring ultra-responsive controls. Additionally, a dedicated e-sports mode optimises performance for competitive gaming, delivering a smooth and immersive experience.