iQooZ9 Lite 5G sales from today

Hyderabad: iQoo, a smartphone brand,recently launched the Z9 Lite 5G, its latest addition to the Z series. The Z9 Lite 5G will be up for sale starting July 20 on the iQoo e-store and Amazon.in.

The device is available in two storage options 4GB+ 128GB and 6GB+128GB with an option to extended RAM up to 6GB along with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage. Z9 Lite comes in two colours, aqua flow and mocha brown and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G platform.

It has an AnTuTu score of over 414K. With dual 5G SIM, it features a 90Hz Ultra Bright display with TUV certification for low blue light emission and a high brightness mode of 840 nits.

The devices has a 50 MP Sony AI camera and a 2MP bokeh camera along with an8MP front camera. It comes with an IP64 rating and is equipped with FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box, two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

