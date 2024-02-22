  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

IRCTC ties up with Swiggy Foods for meals on trains

IRCTC ties up with Swiggy Foods for meals on trains
x
Highlights

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

This facility will be launched soon at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations as part of the first phase.

"The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (proof of concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

"The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X