Isuzu Motors India Expands Service Network in Andhra Pradesh

In a move to further strengthen its footprint in Andhra Pradesh, Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new Authorized Service Centre – S.K. Motors in Kadapa today. Strategically located near Bhagya Nagar Colony, the service centre is easily accessible from all major locations across Kadapa district.

The ASC facility was inaugurated by top company officials from Isuzu Motors India and other dignitaries. S.K. Motors have been a trusted automobile service partner in the automobile industry for over two decades and will focus exclusively on providing dedicated and specialised service for ISUZU vehicles.

Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, commented on the occasion, “Andhra Pradesh continues to be a key focus market for us, and to ensure seamless service support we have appointed S.K. Motors as our new authorised service partner. At ISUZU, we remain committed to expanding our service network across the country. We wish them the best in fostering a meaningful relationship with the growing ISUZU community throughout their ownership journey.”

Shaik Kareemulla, Dealer Principal of SK Motors said, “We are proud to partner with Isuzu Motors India and are committed to deliver the ISUZU way of service experience to customers in the region. Our two decades of expertise will ensure delivering quality service and reliability that we have long been recognised for. This new Authorized Service Centre marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to contribute in the region.”

The facility is equipped with appropriate infrastructure and manned by trained professionals to ensure efficient, quality service delivery. With a strong focus on reliability and customer satisfaction, the centre is committed to providing consistent, dependable service while reinforcing ISUZU’s growing presence in the region.