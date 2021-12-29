ITC commissions first offsite solar plant 

Hyderabad: Diversified business conglomerate ITC on Tuesday commissioned its first offsite solar plant at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

Set up at an investment of Rs 76 crore, the 14.9 MW solar plant will help reduce CO2 emissions over the course of its lifetime and has already helped ITC meet 90 per cent of its electricity requirement from renewable sources in Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

As part of its 'Sustainability 2.0' project under the leadership of Chairman Sanjiv Puri, ITC plans to "meet 100 per cent of the entire grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030 and contribute meaningfully to combat the threat of climate change".

ITC Ltd Group Head – ITC Life Sciences & Technology, Central Projects, EHS & Quality Assurance, Sanjiv Rangrass said ITC has pursued a mission for environmental stewardship through a gamut of large scale endeavours that comprehensively address the threat of climate change.