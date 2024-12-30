ITC Hotels Expand Presence In The National Capital With The Opening Of Welcomhotel Delhi

ITC Hotels expands its presence in the national capital as it announced the opening of a new Welcomhotel in Delhi, under the management contract. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Delhi- Gurugram highway, Delhi will offer 81 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a bar and extensive banquet and meeting space of about 35,000 sq ft. Recreational facilities will include a swimming pool, fitness center and spa.

Situated at a prized location with excellent visibility off the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and at the gateway of Gurugram’s corporate hub, Welcomhotel Delhi promises hospitality solutions for both business and leisure travel. With superior access, the hotel is just 5 kms from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and 2.5 kms away from Gurugram’s cyber hub. This prime location shall connect the hotel’s travelers to the rest of Delhi, Gurgaon and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing a gateway for guests to explore popular hotspots and easy access to cybercity.

Welcomhotel Delhi is a significant addition to the portfolio of ITC’s Hotel Group.

Commenting on the opening, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels stated, “We are happy to announce the opening of a Welcomhotel in Delhi, increasing our footprint to 5 hotels in the state and 10 hotels in Delhi-NCR. The property’s unique location will offer unmatchable meeting and banquet space for social and business gatherings making Welcomhotel Delhi one of the preferred hotels in Delhi-NCR further accentuating the region with a spectacular property.”

Varinder Aggarwal, Director, City Park Hotels Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to tie up with ITC’s Hotel Group, for their vivacious and enterprising Welcomhotel brand. Welcomhotel Delhi is strategically situated for all segment of travellers. Most importantly, the proximity to the airport and the national capital makes it the much-preferred MICE and wedding destination hotel.

With its modern infrastructure, world-class facilities, and a vibrant lifestyle, NCR’s Delhi-Gurugram region has become the powerhouse of growth.

Designed for those who demand more to make the most out of their stay, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is the new age traveler’s key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys. With an endeavour to provide enriching experiences, the Welcomhotel brand is reflective of the warmth of Indian culture while upholding the benchmark service standards that ITC Hotels are known for.