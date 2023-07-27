ITC ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as face of Fiama

Hyderabad: ITC’s Fiama, amongst the leading personal wash brands in India, continues to disrupt and innovate in the wash segment, with the recent launch of the unique Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar. The traditional opaque sandal soap category will witness an innovative experience with sandal in a transparent gel bar format.

The company has roped in Indian film actress Rashmika Mandanna as Fiama brand ambassador. Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Ltd said, “Fiama Sandal disrupts the segment with its innovative gel bar format and a unique ingredient mix which is modern yet preserves tradition. We are delighted to have Rashmika Mandanna on board.”

Rashmika Mandanna says, I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating journey to redefine the emotion, promise and perception of a sandal soap.” The Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar has a rich and luxurious lather that gently leaves the skin feeling soft and glowing.