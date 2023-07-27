Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
ITC ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as face of Fiama
ITC’s Fiama, amongst the leading personal wash brands in India, continues to disrupt and innovate in the wash segment, with the recent launch of the unique Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar.
Hyderabad: ITC’s Fiama, amongst the leading personal wash brands in India, continues to disrupt and innovate in the wash segment, with the recent launch of the unique Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar. The traditional opaque sandal soap category will witness an innovative experience with sandal in a transparent gel bar format.
The company has roped in Indian film actress Rashmika Mandanna as Fiama brand ambassador. Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Ltd said, “Fiama Sandal disrupts the segment with its innovative gel bar format and a unique ingredient mix which is modern yet preserves tradition. We are delighted to have Rashmika Mandanna on board.”
Rashmika Mandanna says, I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating journey to redefine the emotion, promise and perception of a sandal soap.” The Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar has a rich and luxurious lather that gently leaves the skin feeling soft and glowing.