iTel beats Samsung in smartphone brand trust: Survey

Hyderabad: iTel smartphone has been adjudged the most trusted brand in the below Rs 7000 smartphone segment India in the year 2020, according to a Cyber Media Research (CMR) 'Insights on the Go Survey' report. The global leading brand Samsung followed itel as far as the brand preference is concerned.

Delving into the details of the research, in 2020, Indians, across demographics, depended on their smartphone for their leisure (62 per cent), remote work (50 per cent) and remote learning (38 per cent).

Brand trust is a key determinant for smartphone loyalty in aspirational India (tier II and tier III cities and beyond). In particular, users in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone segment in India are highly aspirational and seek the best-in-class style and specs at competitive price-points, the report finds, according to the release.

The break-down of a few key parameters is as follows: Brand trust iTel (42 per cent, Samsung 39 per cent); product quality (42 per cent), affordability (44 per cent); trendy technology (42 per cent); localized and Innovative Marketing Approach (42 per cent) and after sales service (43 per cent).

The CMR Survey is the first-of-its-kind exhaustive consumer survey covering 2,123 smartphone users, cutting across eleven Tier II and Tier III cities of India, including Guwahati, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Madurai, Nashik and Siliguri, among others.