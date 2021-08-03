'It's hybrid working model for Hyderabad IT cos'

Hyderabad: AN overwhelming majority of Hyderabad's IT workforce continues to work from home (WFH), a new survey has found. As per the survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Associations (HYSEA), more IT/ITeS companies are opting for a hybrid model which is a combination of work from home (WFH) and work from office (WFO).

The survey, namely, Future Work Model Survey July 2021, states that 20 per cent of companies with less than 500 employees said they already have over 20 per cent of staff working from office (WFO). This is contrary to the working model of companies with more than 500 employees, which have a less than 5 per cent WFO. Across sizes, nearly 76 per cent of all surveyed companies have less than 9 per cent WFO population. Although the current WFO percentage seems to be low, the survey report states that majority of the large companies want to get their employees back to office in 2021. A total of 33 per cent of all companies want to get employees back to office in 2021. Another 41 percent want to do so by next year while 25 per cent are not sure of their plans and prefer to wait and see how things evolve.

"An overwhelming 70 per cent companies feel hybrid will be the future work model. This is true among small and large companies. This is also in line with global trends," the survey report by HYSEA states.

While the companies in the State are keen on resuming work from the office, one of the top constraints on getting employees back to office is that many employees are currently residing outside Hyderabad. This is followed closely by concern about possibility of Covid-19 3rd wave, safety at accommodation for returning employees, employees still not vaccinated, and schools not reopened.

Some of the surveyed companies suggest that 33 per cent positions have been converted to permanent remote. This emphasises the hybrid model which may focus on maintaining function and productivity.