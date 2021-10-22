Ivanti to raise employee count by 1500 in 2 years

Hyderabad: US-based software company Ivanti is all set to hire aggressively in India to grow exponentially. It aims to increase its head count four times from the current 500 to reach 2,000 in next couple of years, a large part of which will be for Hyderabad operations. At this time last year, the company had less than 100 employees in India.

The South Jordan-headquartered IT firm has acquired four companies that were synergistic to the overall product and solution offerings. Its automation platform discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge. Moreover, Ivanti is gearing up to become the largest unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management firm. The company has acquired MobileIron, a leading provider of mobile-centric unified endpoint management solutions; Pulse Secure LLC, a leading provider of secure access and mobile security solutions; Cherwell Software, a global leader in enterprise service management solutions, and RiskSense, a pioneer in risk-based vulnerability management system.

Nayaki Nayyar, President, Service Management Solutions Group and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti, said: "Our recent acquisitions have been in sync with our inorganic growth plans. We are at the inflection point in the company's business cycle, when we realised that to better serve our customers it is essential to have a larger bouquet of products and solutions."