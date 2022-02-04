Jain Construction rolls out new gated community project

Hyderabad: Jain Construction has launched its gated community project Jains Balaji Nilayam Casa Waterside at Safilguda, Malkajgiri.

The project comprises of 520 multi-sized 2, 3 and 4 BHK luxury homes. With 24 hours power backup and a fully furnished club house, the project is a first-of-its-kind gated community in the Secunderabad zone.

Safilguda is located adjacent to large army cantonment area which ensures lung space. Home to the famous Safilguda Lake or Nadimi Cheruvu, Safilguda is one of the fastest-growing residential localities situated in the north-east zone of Hyderabad.

Malkajgiri Road, Anand Bagh Main Road, and Lalapet Moula Ali roads are located close to Safilguda further connecting it to the major parts of the city. The location is well connected with the Mettuguda Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The company said, bookings have started, and the flats would be handed over to the buyers for interiors in 12 months. Jains Balaji Nilayam Casa Waterside is also approved by 10 banks such as Axis, HDFC, Canara, ICICI, IDFC etc.