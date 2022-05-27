JB Chemicals changes its brand identity

Mumbai: Pharma major JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCPL) has launched a newlogo of the company and announced change of its identity to JB, retaining its core value of being'Good people for good health'.In sync with the evolving healthcare industry, and the changing need of customers, JB has re-visioned the cause of spreading good health in India.



The pharma company aims to supporthealthcare providers and enrich patients' lives in innovative new ways while remainingcommitted to its core values of integrity, trust and reliability, the company said. It has reported 18 per cent jump inrevenue from operations at Rs 625 crore during January-March quarter (Q4) as againstRs 528 crore in the same period a year back.

For the full fiscal ending March 31, the company reported it's highest ever revenue of Rs2,424 crore, against Rs 2,043 crore in the previous year.Nikhil Chopra, CEO of the company, said: "In 45 years, we have built a strong foundation ofintegrity, trust and reliability. Now, we are taking the next leap forward towards becomingmore agile, lean and simple."

"Our offerings and capabilities are becoming more diverse tocreate to the evolving needs of our customers, our manufacturing processes are becoming morerobust, and lean, our vision of looking at healthcare industry is becoming more progressive globally. We are adapting ourselves to become responsive to the needs of the healthcare world," he added.

Chopra further said: "While we are changing in many ways, we are not changing thesolid foundation of JB. Our new identity has simple, solid look that reflects the way we thinkand conduct ourselves. It is a symbol of our belief in being 'good people for good health."Catering to the evolving needs of customers (patients), JB has been adapting to the emergingtechnologies and acquiring the leading pharma brands.

The recent acquisition ofSynzyme has helped JB gain ranks and figures in top-25 brands of Indian pharmamarket. Likewise, by acquisition of Azmarda in April 200, JB is likely to surge more ranks inthe market.