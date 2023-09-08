Live
Jewellery exhibition from today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Jewellery World is organising Premium Jewellery Exhibition from September 8-10 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. Exhibition brings together a handpicked selection of premium jewellers from every corner of the nation.
Renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite designs, these artisans represent the epitome of India's jewelry heritage. From timeless classics to avant-garde masterpieces, visitors can expect a curated collection that redefines elegance, the organisers said. Jewellery World has organised several such exhibitions in major cities across the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat. It is organising the exhibition in Hyderabad now.
