Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz

New Delhi: JioAirFiber could unlock a $7-10 billion revenue opportunity as it could spur broadband adoption among 85 million Pay-TV homes that do not have internet access today, according to a report by foreign brokerage Jefferies. The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering, JioAirFiber, was launched last week in eight key cities in India.

Jio has positioned JioAirfiber as a home entertainment solution given that it has bundled content from 550+ TV channels and 14+ OTT apps across all its plans with no plans with just an internet connectivity option.

JioAirfiber offers speeds ranging between 30-1000Mbps, in line with its FTTH service. Jio’s standalone (SA) 5G network enables a more effective network slicing, which will help Jio offer dedicated speeds to its FWA customers. Our checks suggest that Jio has enough capacity to serve 400m 5G mobile subscribers and 20m FWA homes.