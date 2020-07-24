JioMart app crosses 10 lakh downloads

Mumbai: Within just a few days of its launch, the JioMart app has crossed the 10 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. The app is present in both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

JioMart app is also one of the top three apps in the 'Shopping' category on Google Play Store, as per App Annie and is ranked second in Apple App store and third in the shopping category.

The mobile generation who find ease of access through app-based interface can now enjoy the convenience of placing orders through the JioMart app interface available for both Android and iOS devices. Consumers who use both the app and the portal interface on different devices can seamlessly migrate between the platforms. The beta platform jiomart.com was launched simultaneously in nearly 200 cities and towns across the country towards the end of March.

JioMart has continuously been adding new products, features, brands and varieties each day, offering a whole new experience and extensive bouquet of choices to its customers every time they shop. The bouquet of products now includes a wide range of personal care products, home and kitchen care products, puja needs, shoe care, baby care products, branded foods among others.