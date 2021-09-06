Jivika Ayursciences to set up Rs 120cr production unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: JIVIKA Ayursciences, a Delhi based ayurveda herbal startup is set to launch 30 different ayurvedic healthcare products in the Indian market by October 2021. The company is also planning to enhance the production capacity to cater to the global market by commissioning a state-of-the-art factory by investing Rs 120 crore to produce world class ayurveda medicines and supplements in Telangana by year-end.

The company will be launching its plant at Genome valley, Hyderabad. The plant is expected to provide jobs to around 1,000 people in its R&D unit and production farm. The plant will produce ayurveda medicine, herbal supplement and herbal extracts.

L Mani Varghese, Founder and CEO of Jivika Ayursciences, briefed about the new demand for herbal products worldwide and the role of Jivika in propagating ayurveda globally.

The company's flagship medicine the 'asmano', helps patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchial asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and bronchiectasis. It is also used to cure bronco constriction, wheezing, dysphonia, sinusitis, cough, lung clearing and chest tightness. It also helps post Covid patients to stabilise their oxygen saturation levels and also improves their lung capacity, the company said.

Jivika's products will be available online on the company's official website from October 2021.