JK Paper holds jobbers’ meet in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: JK Paper Ltd., a prominent players in the paper industry and the Copier and Bond segment, concluded its JK Connect programme in Vijayawada.

The initiative, designed to build stronger relationships with resellers, jobbers, stationers, and dealers, continues to expand JK Paper’s outreach across India’s high-potential markets. The Vijayawada edition witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 trade partners, representing the city’s vibrant copier and stationery network. The programme was organized in association with leading local distributors — Mittal Paper Agencies, Kushal Chand Pvt. Ltd., Golden Products, Arasu Papers, and Srikaar Retail Pvt. Ltd.The event served as an important platform for interaction, feedback, and discussions on the brand’s continued leadership and commitment to quality, innovation, and service excellence.

The company holds 24 per cent market share in Vijayawada, serving reputed institutions such as the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, PV Sidhartha College, Priya Pickles, AP Seeds Corporation, and KL University.