JOS ALUKKAS HOSTS SIGNATURE JEWELLERY SHOW IN HYDERABAD

Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India is hosting an exhibition of world class diamonds – ‘Signature Jewellery Show’ – from 13th September to 5th October at their showroom on Greenlands road, Begumpet. The expo was inaugurated by John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas.

The Jos Alukkas Signature Jewellery Show features an exquisite collection of natural diamonds in unique contemporary designs. This range of meticulously cut diamonds are tested at international labs and carries a buy-back guarantee and low making charges.

The showcase features latest creations in diamonds – from intricately crafted necklaces and statement earrings to bespoke bridal sets. For the first time, never-seen-before artistic pieces are on display and available for purchase, making this a delight for jewellery connoisseurs and collectors. Customers can avail customisation services where jewellery can be tailored to suit individual style and preferences.

Customers will get a special offer of 20% discount per carat and a 500 mg gold coin free on every purchase. Customers who exchange old gold for international lab-certified diamonds will also get special surprise benefits.

On the Signature Jewellery Show, Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said, “We are elated to bring in our timeless diamond collection, along with the contemporary diamond pieces to Hyderabad, a city which welcomes fine jewellery wholeheartedly. The Signature Jewellery Show is a celebration of our exemplary craftsmanship and our innovation in design. Customers will love the display and will be spoilt for choice. With the innumerable discount offers and the gifts that we are all set to shower on the customers, they will walk out of the exhibition happy and contended.”