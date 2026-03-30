Judicial Reform is Inevitable

“There’s a story from the Soviet Union about a man who was holding up a blank sheet of paper on the street. A policeman came up to him and asked what he was doing. He said he wasn’t doing anything, it was just a blank sheet of paper, and he wasn’t saying anything. The policeman said, ‘We know what you’re going to say,’ and arrested him. This was just a story, but sadly, it has become a reality in Communist nations.

” Clearly, the CCP's rule and interests supersede the law. The law is meant to limit the power of the government and police, protecting the people as the last line of defense. However, the Communist Party abuses various administrative and judicial means to blockade, harass, mock, suppress, denigrate, torture, and imprison the people. The "building of a society ruled by law" is merely a mirage deceiving the public. Serious human rights violations such as "drawing lines in the sand, isolating people on the spot, and imposing nationwide lockdowns" are commonplace and continuously occurring.

The people are not livestock to be kept in captivity. Such barbaric and heinous acts have aroused increasing public outrage, more and more people are choosing to "not yield, not submit, and not cooperate" because they understand that " today they can find all sorts of reasons to persecute you, and tomorrow they can persecute me in the same way."









As the White Paper Movement deepened, it gradually became a global "civil disobedience" movement against tyranny, opening a window for judicial reform for people to truly be masters of their own destiny. It showed us another possibility, a force that attracted worldwide attention and exposed the Communist oppressive rule, which resembled the "Nazi secret police," to the light of day!

The Communist motive is to create a chilling effect, using a "kill one to warn a hundred" approach to suppress any resistance movement. Anyone who dares to confront or challenge the Police State is arrested or purged. Key figures, in particular, are seen as real threats and are even arrested, tortured, or threatened with death. The Communist oppressive rule relies on weaponizing "secret police" and unscrupulous media to mislead the public, slander and defame those who protest, intimidate the protesters’friends and relatives, and force targets into isolation, suicide, or mental breakdown. Furthermore, there are cases of political dissidents being assassinated or deliberately smeared. Threats and harassment against dissidents, ethnic minorities and religious members by the secret police are escalating. According to inside sources, the CCP generally uses long-arm jurisdiction to guide and manipulate, utilizing policejudicial cooperation or strategic partnerships to make some countries do dirty work, turning them into CCP overseas "running jackals”.

Democratic nations need to awaken. The CCP has established strategic partnerships with many countries across multiple fields, including judiciary, diplomacy, police, economy (Belt and Road Initiative, AIIB, etc.), culture (Confucius Institutes, student and scholar associations, hometown associations). However, Communists will not abide by any agreements or legal rules if they do not align with the CCP's long-term interests. For example, Ukraine and CCP are strategic partners. Based on UN Security Council Resolution 984 and the CCP’s statement on security guarantees to Ukraine on December 4, 1994, CCP pledged that, it would unconditionally not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and would provide corresponding security guarantees to Ukraine should it be subjected to nuclear-weapon aggression or threats of aggression. Ukraine subsequently destroyed all its nuclear weapons.

In fact, the world later witnessed that when Ukraine was invaded, CCP not only failed to uphold its UN commitments and security guarantees for Ukraine, but chose to fund and militarily support Russia, thus fueling the war and the massacre. History is a mirror of reality. Democratic countries must be wary of communist disinformation campaigns, infiltration and manipulation, debt traps, long-arm jurisdiction, and crimes against humanity. Do not become their accomplices and be judged by history and the people!