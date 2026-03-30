Deepfake Surge Prompts Platforms to Step Up Content Removal Efforts

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday raised fresh concerns about the rapid rise of AI-generated deepfake content, describing it as an emerging threat with serious societal implications. As advancements in artificial intelligence continue to accelerate, the volume and sophistication of manipulated media circulating on social platforms have grown significantly, prompting urgent countermeasures.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw underlined that the proliferation of deepfakes is not limited to India but is a global issue affecting individuals, institutions, and public discourse. The minister emphasized that the surge in such content is closely tied to recent developments in AI technologies, which have made it easier to create highly realistic but misleading audio and video material.

"A lot of content has started coming in the nature of deepfakes. Because of whatever changes have happened in the AI world, a huge quantity of deepfakes have started coming in the social media... the entire world, and the social media platforms themselves have significantly ramped up their efforts at removing the deepfakes," Vaishnaw said.

According to him, major social media platforms are now responding more aggressively to the challenge. He noted that these companies have significantly increased their moderation efforts, with takedowns of deepfake content rising sharply in recent times.

"The platforms themselves have almost doubled or tripled their own takedowns of deepfake content," he added.

The minister characterized deepfakes as a “new menace,” warning that their misuse can erode trust, spread misinformation, and potentially harm individuals by distorting reality. From fabricated political speeches to manipulated celebrity videos, deepfakes are increasingly being used in ways that can mislead the public and disrupt social harmony.

Vaishnaw stressed that addressing this issue requires a coordinated approach involving technology platforms, policymakers, and users. He highlighted the importance of strengthening detection mechanisms, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting digital literacy so that users can better identify manipulated content.

"It's a new menace, new threat, which is coming for the society," he said, adding that countering it effectively is very important for society, for every individual, and institution.

Experts have echoed similar concerns, pointing out that while AI offers transformative benefits, it also presents risks when misused. The challenge lies in striking a balance between innovation and accountability. As deepfake technology becomes more accessible, the need for robust safeguards is becoming increasingly urgent.

With platforms stepping up their efforts and governments taking note, the fight against deepfakes is expected to intensify. However, the evolving nature of AI means that this will remain an ongoing battle, requiring constant vigilance and adaptation.