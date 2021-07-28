Top
July 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

The stocks markets rebounded from the intra-day lows on Wednesday but closed in the red.

The stocks markets rebounded from the intra-day lows on Wednesday but closed in the red. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,443.71. The Nifty 50 index closed 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 15,709.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Bharti Airtel

567.8

5.04

539.5

570.7

537.85

Tata Steel

1368.05

2.81

1332

1369.95

1306.2

SBI Life

1129

2.16

1115

1138.8

1093

Divi's Laboratories

4889.8

2.05

4802.6

4913.95

4768.25

IndusInd Bank

993

1.76

992

1009.8

979

JSW Steel

723

1.74

712

725.4

701.45

ICICI Bank

686

1.26

677.9

687

670.05

Bajaj Finserv

13960

1.1

13847.85

14001

13755

Coal India

144

1.09

143.45

144.3

141.05

UltraTech Cement

7670

0.97

7639.95

7685

7510

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Kotak Bank

1654

-2.59

1705

1705.8

1646

Dr Reddy's

4720

-2.55

4869.95

4874.85

4666.5

Tata Motors

285

-2.2

290

290.9

283.6

Cipla

894

-2.09

921.6

921.6

886.65

M&M

729.95

-2.09

750.7

750.7

724.65

NTPC

116.55

-1.94

119.55

119.55

115.8

Tata Consumers

755

-1.92

768.95

770

739.2

PowerGrid

227.7

-1.79

232

232.4

227.4

HDFC Bank

1419.5

-1.41

1435.05

1438.7

1404

Maruti

7145

-1.32

7280

7312

7063






