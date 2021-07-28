July 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The stocks markets rebounded from the intra-day lows on Wednesday but closed in the red. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,443.71. The Nifty 50 index closed 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 15,709.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Bharti Airtel
567.8
5.04
539.5
570.7
537.85
Tata Steel
1368.05
2.81
1332
1369.95
1306.2
SBI Life
1129
2.16
1115
1138.8
1093
Divi's Laboratories
4889.8
2.05
4802.6
4913.95
4768.25
IndusInd Bank
993
1.76
992
1009.8
979
JSW Steel
723
1.74
712
725.4
701.45
ICICI Bank
686
1.26
677.9
687
670.05
Bajaj Finserv
13960
1.1
13847.85
14001
13755
Coal India
144
1.09
143.45
144.3
141.05
UltraTech Cement
7670
0.97
7639.95
7685
7510
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Kotak Bank
1654
-2.59
1705
1705.8
1646
Dr Reddy's
4720
-2.55
4869.95
4874.85
4666.5
Tata Motors
285
-2.2
290
290.9
283.6
Cipla
894
-2.09
921.6
921.6
886.65
M&M
729.95
-2.09
750.7
750.7
724.65
NTPC
116.55
-1.94
119.55
119.55
115.8
Tata Consumers
755
-1.92
768.95
770
739.2
PowerGrid
227.7
-1.79
232
232.4
227.4
HDFC Bank
1419.5
-1.41
1435.05
1438.7
1404
Maruti
7145
-1.32
7280
7312
7063