July 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The stocks markets rebounded from the intra-day lows on Wednesday but closed in the red. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,443.71. The Nifty 50 index closed 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 15,709.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Bharti Airtel 567.8 5.04 539.5 570.7 537.85 Tata Steel 1368.05 2.81 1332 1369.95 1306.2 SBI Life 1129 2.16 1115 1138.8 1093 Divi's Laboratories 4889.8 2.05 4802.6 4913.95 4768.25 IndusInd Bank 993 1.76 992 1009.8 979 JSW Steel 723 1.74 712 725.4 701.45 ICICI Bank 686 1.26 677.9 687 670.05 Bajaj Finserv 13960 1.1 13847.85 14001 13755 Coal India 144 1.09 143.45 144.3 141.05 UltraTech Cement 7670 0.97 7639.95 7685 7510

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Kotak Bank 1654 -2.59 1705 1705.8 1646 Dr Reddy's 4720 -2.55 4869.95 4874.85 4666.5 Tata Motors 285 -2.2 290 290.9 283.6 Cipla 894 -2.09 921.6 921.6 886.65 M&M 729.95 -2.09 750.7 750.7 724.65 NTPC 116.55 -1.94 119.55 119.55 115.8 Tata Consumers 755 -1.92 768.95 770 739.2 PowerGrid 227.7 -1.79 232 232.4 227.4 HDFC Bank 1419.5 -1.41 1435.05 1438.7 1404 Maruti 7145 -1.32 7280 7312 7063



















