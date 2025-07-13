Kadamba bags medal at Miami World’s Spirits competition

Cheers Group’s award winning Kadamba whisky has bagged medal at Miami World Spirits Competition in the USA, as the company looks to expand its global portfolio, having already reached many continents.

Miami Spirits Awards accolades help in expanding distribution opportunities: Winners will secure distribution in key states, including Florida, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. Exclusive e-commerce allows winning spirits to be sold online in 42 states in the US. However, Cheers group already have strong hold in some and beyond.“It’s been our mission to carry the torch for the Great Indian single malt category and make sure the style receives the recognition it deserves” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group who mastered Business Management from Cambridge University UK.

The global branded business valuation and strategy consultancy firms put emerging world’s top brands to the valuation test. They evaluate to determine which are the most powerful and the most valuable by country, by industry. Winning over 250 global awards, Cheers group with over 120 brands in it’s portfolio and climbing up the ranks with ultra-premium brands like Kadamba Single-malt, Three Monkeys Single-malt, Labrodog premium Scotch and GinSin gin, with double digit growth are valued at around Rs 900 crores.