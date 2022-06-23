Kamdhenu strengthens presence in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Kamdhenu Group, a well-diversified group in steel and paint, announced its business strategy to enhance its market share of TMT bars in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the strategy, the company is planning to enhance its production capacity of its premium brand 'Kamdhenu Nxt' - the next generation high-end interlock steel TMT bar in both States from 3.6 lakh MT of premium TMT bars to 4.2 lakh MT by the end of current financial year (FY2023).

Kamdhenu Nxt's unique and critically designed double rib, fatigue strength and ductility makes it much superior to ordinary steel bars. The distinctive design of 'Kamdhenu Nxt' sets a benchmark for better interlock with concrete mix, giving more power to the structure. The two angular ribs on this steel bar amplify the interlock strength between steel and concrete thereby providing optimum security to structures that are subject to unexpected forces like seismic and dynamic impact. This makes it suitable for concrete reinforced structures like bridges, flyovers, dams, thermal and hydel plants, industrial towers, skyline buildings, underground platforms.

Apart from this, the company is also planning to make its dealer and distributor network stronger in both the States by adding 75 more dealers and distributors in FY2023. Currently, the company has a network of around 400 dealer and distributors in both the States.

Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Ltd said, "Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are an important market for the growth of Kamdhenu Group which offers huge potential for the development of infrastructure and construction industry. Kamdhenu Nxt already has a strong presence in the premium segment of TMT bars in the country."