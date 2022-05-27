Keeway India unveils 2 premium scooters at Rs 3L each

Keeway India is introducing 6 new products in Indian market by 2023, comprising 2 cruisers, 2 retro street classics, a naked street and a race replica. It also plans to expand dealership network across India and look at onboarding over 100 dealers by 2023-end



Hyderabad Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, which spearheads Benelli's operations in India through Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), has started bringing Hungarian marque Keeway premium scooters - Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 ��� each priced at Rs 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom, India). Vikas Jhabakh, Director of Mahavir Group and MD of Keeway India announced the introductory prices of new product line here on Friday.



He said, "Partnering with the AARI, Keeway would leverage Benelli's dealer network across the country and CKD (completely knocked down) assembly unit at Gundla Pochampally in Hyderabad that is well equipped to meet its ambitious growth plan. The Sixties 300i is available in matte light blue, matte white and matte grey colours, Vieste 300 is available in matte black, matte blue and matte white colours."

Founded in 1999 in Hungary, Keeway has built upon its guiding principles of fusing timeless style with cutting-edge technology and has a thriving presence in over 98 countries today. Keeway has a reputation for producing high-quality, sophisticated, and reliable mobility products at competitive prices. It plans to introduce a total of eight products across 4 categories by the end of 2022.

Vikas Jhabakh said, "Two dynamic products each in the categories of high-end scooters, muscular cruisers, sport motorcycles, and retro-street motorcycles, will help cater to a wide range of customers. Keeway is also extending the best-in-class 2-year unlimited kilometers warranty as a standard offering. Both these products come with a tech-enabled solution – Keeway Connect System."

The integrated GPS unit with SIM card connects to the Keeway application and telecasts the whereabouts of the vehicle anywhere and anytime. An inbuilt battery powers the system and the vehicle can accurately track to 2.5 meters of its vicinity and for up to three hours even with the unit disconnected from the main battery.

Other key features of the application include – remote switching off the engine, setting up of a geo-fence, maintaining ride records, setting max speed limit, and sharing location information with friends on community rides. For assistance during emergency requirements, the panic button feature helps transmit real-time location to two pre-set contacts and also sets the process to avail roadside assistance.

"We are working towards introducing six more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise of two cruisers, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica. To meet the business requirements, we also plan to expand our dealership network across the country and look at onboarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023," he further added.