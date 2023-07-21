Kerry Indev Logistics opens State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Sri City

Tirupati: Kerry Logistics Network, one of India’s Leading Integrated 3PL (3rd Party Logistics) Services Provider held the inauguration ceremony for its State-of-the-Art Warehouse facility in Sri City on Friday which is three lakh sq. ft. in area, built exclusively for supporting Mitsubishi Electric India's (Air-conditioning Business) Operations. In a function held on Friday, Masakazu Obata, Assistant GM (Marketing) Mitsubishi Electric declared the warehouse inaugurated.



Dr Xavier Britto, Chairman of Kerry Indev, welcomed the dignitaries and recalled the humble beginnings of Kerry Logistics, thanking all his colleagues and clients for their support. He stated that Sri City's strategic position bodes well for firms involved in Warehousing and Logistics and he lauded the Sri City team for their able assistance. Speaking at the event, Masakazu Obata praised the Kerry Logistics and Indospace teams for their outstanding efforts in realising the warehouse. He praised Kerry's professional expertise in delivering the 3PL services that have been offered to Mitsubishi Electric since 2019 and expressed optimism that the partnership would expand further with the opening of the new facility in Sri City.

Congratulating the Kerry Logistics and Mitsubishi Electric teams, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy emphasised the importance of logistics and warehousing services, and said, "Coupled with the Make in India initiative and the increase in export/import volumes, Sri City has emerged as a home to prominent logistics and warehouse service providers promoting a symbiotic ecosystem in Sri City".

S Ganapathy Sankar, Head of Planning, Sham Kalyan, Executive Vice President, Indospace, Alan Yip, MD, South East Asia, Kerry (Singapore) were also present. G Manikandan, Chief Operating Officer, Kerry Indev (Sri City) coordinated the arrangements.