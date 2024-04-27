Nellore City Constituency sees mass migration from YCP to TDP

In a surprising turn of events, the YSR Congress Party (YCP) in Nellore City Constituency is facing a wave of defections to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The migration to TDP seems to be unstoppable, with many prominent figures, including ex-ministers and City TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayana, joining the party with confidence.

The latest addition to the TDP camp in Gomatinagar, Nellore, saw a large number of people from various parts of the city constituency lining up to join the party. They were warmly welcomed by Narayan and Nellore Parliament District President Abdul Aziz, who assured them of accommodation within the party.

Analysts are predicting that if this trend continues as the elections draw near, the YCP in Nellore City Constituency could be left vacant. Dr. Ponguru Narayana emphasized the importance of the TDP coming to power in the upcoming elections for the betterment of youth and the overall development of the state.

He expressed his belief that under the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the state will attract new companies, create job opportunities, and experience development in all sectors. N arayana also assured that the TDP government, with the support of the people, will provide good governance and bring about significant progress in Nellore.

Overall, the mass defections from YCP to TDP in Nellore City Constituency signal a significant shift in the political landscape, with many hopeful for a brighter future under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.